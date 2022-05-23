Heard Elementary wins visit from Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon

Heard Elementary was the winner of a smoothie creation contest called 'Rise Up' with Smoothies and Milk.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Some of the Atlanta Falcons' littlest fans at John H. Heard Elementary School got a visit Monday from Freddie Falcon, the team's mascot.

Heard Elementary was the winner of a smoothie creation contest called 'Rise Up' with Smoothies and Milk. The contest was a collaboration between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dairy Alliance.

Bibb County Schools' executive director of school nutrition, Timikel Sharpe, says her department is always looking for ways to represent the district. She says the contest was a great way for their managers to create something new.

"The real piece of it is to try new things, try different things that we can offer to our students in the upcoming school year. We'll look for smoothies to be rotated in and out of our school menu's next year," said Sharpe.

Both Central High and Heard Elementary sent in videos for the contest, but Heard won with their Sunrise Smoothie. It's made with milk, strawberry yogurt, and freshly picked fruits and vegetables from the school garden.

Nutrition manager Cassandra Davis says she enjoyed creating the winning recipe.

"It was very exciting for me. I enjoy doing things for the kids because I love the kids and I knew that the kids would love having Freddie Falcon here," said Davis.

Sharpe says having Freddie Falcon at Heard will help their students start thinking more about the foods that will keep them healthy.

"It helps them begin to understand nutrition and how it relates to health and growth and for us, we want to start with our babies because we need them to have a nutritious growth and we want them to be able to be healthy adults," she said.

In addition to a visit from Freddie, students received an autographed card from the mascot featuring the winning smoothie recipe, as well as additional prizes.