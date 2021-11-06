CDC calls meeting to discuss rare heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC says they've identified 226 cases so far, which is a very small fraction of the 130 million fully vaccinated Americans.

MACON, Ga. — The CDC is set to meet next Friday to discuss reports of a rare heart inflammation in young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

They say cases are "rare, but higher than expected."

24-year-old Griffin Hutchins got vaccinated as soon as he could to "help get things back to normal"

"I was very excited to get the vaccine. I wasn't super hesitant on it and I also did as much research on it as I could," said Hutchins.

Cases of heart inflammation are appearing in 16-24 year old males shortly after getting their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Hutchins said "it is a little concerning." The condition is rare, but has not been directly linked to the vaccines.

The CDC says they've identified 226 cases so far. They say the vast majority of cases have recovered, but 41 had ongoing symptoms, 15 are hospitalized and three are in an ICU.

However, this is a very small fraction of the 130 million fully vaccinated Americans.

CDC vaccine safety official, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, emphasized these are preliminary reports and not all of those cases will turn out to be myocarditis or pericarditis.

The most common symptoms are chest pains, shortness of breath, and a fluttering or pounding heartbeat. Hutchins is still happy he's vaccinated despite the report.

"For me I'm still very happy that I did it. I personally have not felt any extra shortness of breath or anything like that that is connected with that inflammation," he said.

The CDC says that most patients who received care quickly felt better after medicine and rest. They are still recommending everyone over 12-years-old to get the vaccine.