2022 Heart of Dixie Horse Show hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — The last day of the 2022 Heart of Dixie Horse Show happened on Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds Sutherland Arena.

The event brought people from all over the southeast to Central Georgia.

The Heart of Dixie Reining Horse Association is an affiliate of the National Reining Horse Association. Both groups are dedicated to the promotion of the sport of reining.

Reigning is a judged event designed to show the athletic ability of a ranch type horse within a show arena.

At Saturday's competition, there were events for a number of reigning maneuvers involving speed, how much control a rider had over their horse, how quickly a horse can stop and many more.

The event welcomed people of all skill levels to the fairgrounds. The next show will be on at the fairgrounds on September 8-11.

If you would like to find out more about the sport you can visit the Heart of Dixie Reigning Horse Association's website.