Chip'n Away at Heart Disease: Heartbeat of Champions Basketball Clinic and Health Fair held to recognize World Heart Day

The organization was started by Cynthia Malone after her late husband, Chip, started to raise awareness after his 2010 heart transplant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In honor of World Heart Day, the organization 'Chip'n Away at Heart Disease' hosted the Heartbeat of Champions Basketball Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday.

The organization was started by Cynthia Malone after her late husband, Chip, started to raise awareness after his 2010 heart transplant.

Chip was a former basketball coach at Warner Robins High School. After his transplant, he wanted to raise awareness for him as he’s chipped away at heart disease.

The fair focused on providing free health care information and screenings. Organizers say that Heart disease is the #1 killer internationally, and they wanted to provide "access to healthcare and referrals to those who are need."

There were also Angioscreenings, where starting around 40 and going yearly, veterans get a free screenings to help detect cardio vascular disease.

Vendors also gave out pamphlets and other information on how to keep healthy.