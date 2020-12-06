MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from when the group flew over Atlanta area hospitals in April.

An all-volunteer group of pilots will fly over Macon and Warner Robins hospitals on Saturday making "Hearts of Hope."

According to a Facebook post, 10-12 airplanes will fly over four major hospitals leaving several giant white hearts in the sky as a symbol of appreciation and hope.

Around 10:10 a.m. in Macon, they will be over the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital/Medical Center Navicent Health and Coliseum Northside Hospital.

Around 10:20 a.m. in Warner Robins, they will be over the 78th Medical Group Hospital at Robins AFB and Houston Medical Center.

The Falcon RV Squadron is based at Falcon Field in Peachtree City and many of the pilots are veterans and former airline pilots.

The hearts are dedicated to healthcare professionals, first responders and all essential services personnel.

One of the members, Randy Sage, designed the giant heart routine and the group practiced for weeks in order to perfect it.

The name “Hearts of Hope” was suggested by another pilot, Dave Romuald.

The pilots have taken their skywriting message to about 30 hospitals throughout Georgia.

