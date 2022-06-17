Explaining heat advisories, and how to stay safe during extreme heat

We are days away from summer and the heat is no joke! Meteorologist Jordan West breaks down heat advisories

MACON, Ga. — We are just five days from the first day of summer and we've already felt our first heatwave and seen our first heat advisories nationwide. So, " What is a heat advisory, and What does this mean for you? "

Well, before we dig into that, let's explain heat index.

The heat index combines temperature and humidity.

Humidity is the amount of water in the air, and the weight of this water is more oppressive during hot summer days.

In other words the more humidity, the heavier the heat feels.

For example, the temperature outside is 80 degrees but with humidity at 70 percent, it will feel like 83. That's the heat index.

The National Weather Service issues advisories based on the heat index. The advisory is issued within 12 hours of an expected temperature of 103 or higher or a heat index of 105 or higher.

During a Heat Advisory, it is important to take extra precautions. Here are a few things to remember :

For starters, don't leave pets or children in your vehicles.

Stay hydrated.

Wear sunscreen and protective clothing.

Take frequent indoor breaks.

Taking these precautions during heat advisories is an easy way to beat the heat.

