We once again top out in the mid 90s for afternoon highs today. When you factor in the humidity it'll feel more like triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of central Georgia from 1 PM this afternoon through 7 PM this evening. As we saw yesterday, we'll have some storms that pop up during the heat of the day. Can't rule out a strong storm or two. We trend a bit cooler for late week with a bit more cloud cover and slightly higher rain chances. By the weekend we'll have highs near 90 with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

