The 90s will continue into the weekend with a mostly sunny sky. Can't rule out a small rain chance this weekend but most of us stay dry. The pattern changes drastically next week as moisture from the gulf spreads northwards into the Southeast. Rain chances looking likely Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Today...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday (Mother's Day)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Monday... Partly sunny with a shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

