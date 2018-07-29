We're starting to trend a bit cooler as we head into late week, but for this afternoon we're still very hot with highs in the mid 90s and triple digit feels like temperatures. We'll have scattered storms this afternoon and evening also. As we've seen recently some storms could be strong to severe. Rain chances stay near 40 percent for the next several days. By Sunday we'll up the rain chances to 50 percent with a high right around 90 degrees.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

© 2018 WMAZ