Big heat continues tomorrow. Look for a heat index easily over 100 with afternoon storms around.
Tonight...Partly cloudy. Scattered storms in spots. Lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70.
Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.
Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs near 90.
Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.
Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.