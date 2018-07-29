Big heat continues tomorrow. Look for a heat index easily over 100 with afternoon storms around.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Scattered storms in spots. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

