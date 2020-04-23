PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Peach County say they're concerned about the damage left behind after heavy rain washed away a road in their neighborhood over the weekend. Now they could see a similar line of storms Friday.

Peach County engineer Paul Schwindler says Country Club Road was almost unrecognizable.

"The storm the other night, well over 24 hours was right at 6.85 inches," said Schwindler.

He says the county has had problems with the open drain under the road, otherwise known as a culvert, for the past couple of years.

It was scheduled for replacement this year but Schwindler says the almost seven inches of rain washed the road above it away before the project started.

"On Monday, I met with a couple of different contractors while I was on site. We're going to actually relocate the road about 50 feet downstream," said Schwindler.

He says the public works department installed a temporary pipe and opened up one lane until contractors finish the project.

"I really appreciate the patience of the people that live back there. I'm sorry this happened and we're just going to get it done just as fast as we possibly can," said Schwindler.

Schwindler says he hopes to have designs for the new road and culvert Thursday and hopefully start the project next week. He says the project will be completed in one to two weeks.

