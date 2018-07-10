After a drizzly day again, a steadier rain settles in for overnight. Good news though! It finally ends tomorrow!

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Could be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible early. Highs around 50.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to low 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Monday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

