When it comes to rainfall totals over the next seven days, we could pick up between 1-2" of rain.

More on and off heavy rain on the way for Wednesday, flash flooding will be possible.

Do not drive into any standing water and take your time on the roads.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for places north and west of Macon until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Expect on and off heavy downpours to be possible now through about Friday morning.

Your flood photos 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5