Helicopter crashes into Oconee National Forest, 3 people on board

MONTICELLO, Ga. — A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a helicopter crashed with three people on board into the Oconee National Forest near Monticello, Georgia Wednesday evening.

The Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed around 8:46 p.m., according to officials. The FAA said it will release the aircraft tail number when investigators verify it at the scene of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take the lead on the investigation and will provide all updates.

As part of the FAA and NTSB's policy, neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.