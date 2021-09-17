Helicopter found after crash in Oconee National Forest

Officials did not say if anyone survived the crash

MONTICELLO, Ga. — More information on a helicopter crash in the Oconee National Forest is expected Friday.

The Jasper County’s Sheriff’s Office says they expect the National Transportation Safety Review Board to hold a news conference with the latest. It's currently scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

The FAA was called in Wednesday night for reports of a possible helicopter crash in the Oconee National Forest near Monticello.

First responders gathered at a nearby church to stage a search, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Thursday evening that the helicopter was found.

Officials did not say if anyone survived the crash, but the FAA did say three people were on board.