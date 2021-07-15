Designer helping beautify downtown Dublin 1 store at a time

"A beautiful place to come visit eat, live, sleep, shop. Downtown is a great asset for Dublin again."

DUBLIN, Ga. — Downtown Dublin had only a few shops up and running just a little over a decade ago.

Some people credit Amanda Miller, the owner of Miller and Company, in improving the area's look.

Amanda Miller said she decided to open up an interior design firm a little over four years ago, and became a part owner in Saltwater Fishery, a restaurant downtown.

"Saltwater Fishery, starting up a new restaurant like that and helping the design from the very beginning, all the way to doing art and lighting and wallpaper of some of the different businesses and banks here in town," Miller said.

Jason Keyton, a salon owner in downtown Dublin, said Miller and Company Design has been a major resource for the downtown area.

"She has done a tremendous job with that and has done some great rehabbing and interior design of lots of businesses all up and down Dublin, out of town as well. She has had a major role in the décor department," said Keyton.

He is excited for the future of downtown Dublin.

"The great thing about your small town is that you're really encouraged to shop local and to support local businesses. She has done a tremendous job with that. You want to see it almost develop as a heartbeat and encompass that," Keyton said.

Amanda Miller and Jason Keyton said the downtown is flourishing and expect it to grow even more in the coming years.

Keyton added, "With local ownership and some city work that's made it what it is today, I mean, a beautiful place to come visit eat, live, sleep, shop. Downtown is a great asset for Dublin again."