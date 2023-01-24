'Helping somebody in a time of need': 8 firefighters in the City of Dublin climbing the ladder of success

The new promotions are due to the retirement of two fire captains who both served the City of Dublin for more than 40 years.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Eight firefighters in the City of Dublin are climbing the ladder of success. They're getting promotions. There's a changing of the guard at the Dublin Fire Department.

For Adam Hobbs, now lieutenant, the profession is in his blood.

"Every day we come to work and we're responding at the worst time in somebody's life, whether it be a car wreck, a house fire, cardiac arrest, whatever the case may be," Hobbs said.

Scott Locke, now captain, has worked for the department more than 20 years.

"Biggest thing coming out of it is just knowing that you're helping somebody in a time of need," Locke said.

The new promotions are due to the retirement of two fire captains who both served the city for more than 40 years.

"I'd like to see growth know that I had a part of growth of the younger guys coming up. The firefighters, the corporals the sergeants," Locke said.

Hobbs has served more than 15 years now.

"I'm a second-generation firefighter. My dad worked here at Dublin for about 16 years when I was growing up. I knew early on, when I was old enough, I was wanting to apply here," Hobbs said.

Davy Price got promoted to corporal.

"We take a sense of pride in that this is our community and we are part of it and we are embedded in it. That makes the job a little more satisfying," Price said.



Their hopes for the future are, "As long as we progress and move forward as a family and are able to protect the citizens of Dublin and the visitors of Dublin, I think that's where we need to go," Locke said.



All three agree with new management, there will be some growing pains, but they say they're enjoying the new challenge.

All eight firefighters were promoted from within and have served an average of 15 years for the City of Dublin.