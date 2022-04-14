'Helping the community is what it's all about': Debris cleanup continues in Macon

Brad Beasley got into tree cutting a few months ago. Since the storms, he's had his work cut out for him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bulldozers and leaf-blowers and line crews, oh my!

A week since damaging storms tore through Central Georgia, Macon-Bibb County Public Works crews are still out clearing debris.

Brad Beasley got into tree cutting a few months ago.

"We hadn't had a storm yet," he said. "I told Trey, I said, 'We're gonna have one. I'm here.'"

The retired firefighter knew their luck wouldn't last long. It wasn't long before they got the calls.

"We got some calls the night, or the afternoon, the tornado came through," he said.

Since those calls, he's been busy.

"Hauling debris, grinding stumps, cleaning up yards, picking up a bunch of pine cones," he said.

Beasley and Hall's Tree Service aren't the only ones out there. Macon-Bibb's Public Works team is out in full force.

"What a difference a week makes," said Public Works Director Tim Wilder. "Going pretty good, I mean the crews have been hard at it. Public works, and Georgia Department of Transportation came in to give us a hand."

Wilder says in the last week, they collected 224 tons of debris. That's the weight of about one-and-a-half Statues of Liberty.

"As a team, I mean, we tackled it pretty good," Wilder said.

Beasley says 'team' is the key word.

"Helping the community is what it's all about," Beasley said. "It's been a group effort. We had DOT in here the other day. That was a tremendous help when they showed up."

He says all the crews worked together for the community. In this neighborhood, it's a two way street. They came together for the cleanup crews.

"They brought us cookies and things like that," Beasley said. "For people who have had this much devastation, and then they're thanking us, it's been very rewarding."

Public Works is asking you to take some time this weekend to clean up and organize any debris still in your yard, and get it to the side of the road. They plan to make a final sweep next week.