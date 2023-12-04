'Helping to move the needle': New state budget makes room for free tuition for HOPE scholarship recipients

This spring, lawmakers agreed to a state budget that will send HOPE scholarship recipients to school with 100 percent free tuition. That's a 10 percent increase.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saving money is a top priority for many folks when going off to college, and Georgia lawmakers took notice of that need. This spring, they agreed to a state budget that will send HOPE scholarship recipients to school with 100 percent free tuition.

In recently years, HOPE paid only 90 percent of the tuition per every credit hour for students who qualify.

Megan Western talked to two seniors at Warner Robins High School about what the scholarship means for them.

"I'm excited for my future, I know there are bright things ahead of me, and I can't wait to see them pay off," says Travis Lucas.

Lucas plans to become a star.

"I'm looking forward to getting a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre and Performing Arts, and I have currently applied to NYU and SCAD," he says.

As a HOPE Scholarship recipient, he says he's excited. Full tuition coverage could save him $39,000 a year at Savannah College of Art and Design.

"This will help during the future, after college, so that way I won't have to worry repaying student loans as my parents already are. They still are paying them to this day," he adds.

"It is really just a big relief. I think a lot of people stress about where they are going to find the money," says Macie Coffee.

She is a 4.0 student, who also qualified for the HOPE scholarship. Now Coffee has more comfort as she plans to head to Georgia Southern's Savannah campus to study sonography.

"It kind of keeps people from achieving their dreams, but having the scholarships and the help and the aid, it really does help you strive towards what you've been wanting," she adds.

She's dedicated to getting more scholarships, to help close her gap of expenses.

We talked to Janet Kelly, the Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Services at Central Georgia Tech, more about the scholarship.

"It's definitely helping to move the needle," she says.

This 10 percent difference could save an extra $100 or so, depending on the school. Kelly says through this HOPE program students will have less out of pocket expenses.

"As with any college you have to buy books, you have to buy supplies there's transportation costs, and housing," she adds.

Overall, she says this could help produce more graduates and help the workforce.

"The ability to hire and fill positions is tough, and so by offering this potential new level of hope funding to all students, we'll be able to make a big difference in that in the state of Georgia,"

This change would also apply to current college students with a HOPE scholarship.

Kelly says the HOPE Grant is also available to Georgia residents pursuing a diploma or certificate program. That doesn't have a GPA requirement for incoming students.