Denied workers comp, Henry County detective hurt in the line of duty thanks law enforcement for home repairs

Detective Taylor Webb's wife was six months pregnant when he was shot in the line of duty in 2019.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers helped complete repairs at the home of a Henry County detective and Purple Heart recipient who was shot in the line of duty in 2019 and left with excruciating, permanent pain - only to be denied worker's comp.

Henry County Police Detective Taylor Webb shared photos of the repairs outside his home, where fellow law enforcement officers helped construct a new staircase leading to his deck.

Webb's wife was six months pregnant when he was shot in the line of duty in 2019. He said his two-year-old son Tristan has pulled him through some difficult times after he had to leave work on disability.

Now, he's in a legal battle – suing the county because he said it won't continue to cover worker's compensation.

In the midst of his legal struggle, the law enforcement community pitched in to provide Webb with help.

The stairs now sit beneath the police flag that hangs outside his home. Inside, one of the bullets that hit him sits on his mantle.

Webb's pay stubs show that he hasn't been paid in two months.

He said his doctors told him can't work because of his injury, and it is painful for him to be away from a job he loved.

Webb said he doesn't know where he would be without the help from these other law enforcement members.

"The only reason I didn't lose my house was because of my neighbors, my coworkers I worked next to every day, the citizens of Henry County stepped up because the county didn't do anything," Webb said.

Tristan is smiling at the top of the stairs and giving a thumbs-up in one of the photos Webb shared with 11Alive.

His attorney, Elliot Bourne, explained Webb hasn't been paid a dime by the department for two months, and they had to file a lawsuit against worker's comp.

"They don't have to fight this case, they could just say 'we are going to take care of this injured officer who bled for us and put his life on the line.' But instead, they said, 'we are going to try and save money, and force you to go to court and prove your case,'" Bourne said.

The case has been working its way through the court since August and each month it goes on is another month Webb doesn't get paid.

He told 11Alive he thought his sacrifice was worth more than that.