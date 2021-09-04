Photos show scene of Henry County small plane crash; police say all three passengers survived

Here is what we know.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people survived a plane crash Friday in Henry County, according to authorities.

Michael Black, of the Henry County Fire Department, said the group was aboard a small plane that crashed just off the runway of Berry Hill Airport on Millers Mill Road.

Henry County police confirmed it happened around 11:30 a.m. and there were three people on the small engine plane.

They all refused medical treatment on the scene.

Photos sent into 11Alive from a viewer show police tape blocking off the area of the wreckage.

The grass is charred and parts of the plane appear to be torched. The plane was heavily damaged by a small fire.

Henry County Police said they secured the area and the FAA responded to investigate.