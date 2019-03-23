STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A memorial ride to honor fallen Henry County police officer Michael Smith felt more like a block party than a fundraiser at Stockbridge Community Church on Saturday morning. Dozens of motorcycle riders lined up to help raise money for Smith’s wife, his 3-year-old daughter and their unborn child, due in July.

Smith’s father J.W. Smith choked back tears as he thanked the community for supporting his family.

“For us to be able to embrace the support … Henry County, we love you, we thank you. To see the amount of participation for our son is overwhelming,” J.W. said. “There are things we know in life to be hard, the world is hard, but God is good. Henry County, we love you.”

“It’s very heartwarming to see everyone come out and support our son in his honor,” Sherry Smith added. “It’s very humbling for us and makes us proud to see the turnout today.”

J.W. Smith and Sherry Smith said they were thankful to Henry County for the support they have received after the death of their son.

Smith was shot and killed at a dentist’s office in McDonough in December while responding to a disturbance call. He passed away at the hospital at 33 years old.

Saturday’s event was organized for the Smith family days after he was shot. When he died, it turned into a memorial ride with all proceeds going to Smith’s widow.

The motorcycle club Road Ride for Jesus Chapter 104 put the event together. Matt Davis’ father Mike is president of the group. He told 11Alive’s Hope Ford that he also works for Henry County Police – and while he didn’t know Smith personally, he understands the heartbreak. Police officers don’t make a lot of money, Matt said, so he knew that Smith’s death would put financial strain on his young family.

“What I hate, being in this position, I hate when people forget,” Matt said. “So, that’s kind of why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Wearing matching “I am the sheepdog” T-shirts, Smith’s parents said they are taking things one day at a time.

“We are still in a state of numbness and a state of loss. We surround ourselves with family and community,” J.W. said. “It’s hard but we give God glory and trust in God. Moments like this, we get to smile and say thanks to the people who are doing so much.”

Smith’s wife, Erin Smith, was 13 weeks pregnant when he died, J.W. said. Officer Smith’s unborn child is due in July.

“Physically, she’s doing good. Mentally, emotionally, she’s having a hard time,” J.W. said. “She’s a super believer, just like Mikey was. But it’s a lot to take in for a mom.”

With Smith always in their hearts, his parents said they will carry on his legacy by always supporting his children.

“It’s bittersweet in the sense that we lost our son, but we will have lived and raised these grandchildren,” J.W. said.