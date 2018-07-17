Hephzibah Children's Home has helped hundreds of children across Central Georgia, and even though it's shut down, they say their ministry won't slow down anytime soon.

Nicole Butler met up with one woman who says the home has changed her life and she still has high hopes for its future.

Shirley Duncan says her life wasn't always so full of joy.

"My mother was brutally beaten by my stepfather -- he was an alcoholic, and our life was very sad and my mother couldn't afford to take care of us," she says.

It was in October of 1970 when she finally saw light at the end of a dark tunnel.

"Well, if I had not come to Hephzibah, I wouldn't be where I am today," Duncan says.

She was one of hundreds of children whose lives were changed because of the Hephzibah Children's home.

Coming back to work as a staff member for the past 30 years, she can't believe her safe haven is coming to an end.

"I found out that we were closing in January of this year, and I think I've cried just about every day since then," Duncan says.

But they aren't all sad tears -- the home is holding a yard sale to help raise some money.

Property Manager Ron Ellington says they are selling everything from a foosball table to appliances and clothes.

"And the sign out front says we have everything including the kitchen sink, and we really have the kitchen sink also," he says.

Items range from 25 cents to up to $75, and Ellington says all the money raised will be going right back to help ministry help children in Central Georgia and around the nation.

Duncan couldn't be more proud.

"And I look at the greater picture of all the lives that have been touched on this property, all the good that has been done, and you just can't put a price tag on that," she says.

The yard sale will kick off this Friday through Saturday from 8 p.m. - 4 p.m., and then will continue the following weekend, Friday and Saturday at the same time.

They say they'll keep adding new items on the floor as space opens up.

The home is located off Zebulon Road in west Macon.

