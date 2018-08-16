A Dooly County teacher who taught for almost 20 years passed away after a car accident Friday.

Dooly County Schools' website confirms Lori Saldana, 36, died on August 10.

Georgia State Patrol says Saldana died in a car accident, but could not give further information as the accident is still under investigation.

Originally from Macon County, Saldana was a teacher in Dooly County for 19 years. The school system's website says she was involved in the migrant program.

According to the school district's post, Saldana was known for her 'selfless acts' and 'caring heart.'

The post says she was always on the go, had an excitement for life and always focused on the kids and their families.

Her funeral will be on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Oglethorpe Funeral Chapel.

