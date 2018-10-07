Students around Central Georgia will head back to the classrooms over the next several weeks.

Here is a list of back to school events that will be hosted across central Georgia as students gear up for the 2018-2019 school year:

Baldwin County

Baldwin County Schools will hold its Back-to-School Bash on Friday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baldwin High School cafeteria. There will be free school supplies, food and drinks, and barber/salon vouchers. Students must be present to receive supplies.

Bibb County

- First Choice Primary Care and Caresource will host a "Back 2 School Bash" from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 14. There will be free school supplies, blood pressure screenings, HIV testing and more. It will be hosted at 3741 Houston Avenue, Macon, Ga. 31206.

- Kroger will be hosting its annual school supply giveaway for teachers with a valid teacher ID on Wednesday, July 18. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex's Monument Room.

Houston County

- New Hope Baptist Church in Perry will be holding a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a book bag giveaway and supplies. Parents must accompany their children.

-The 9th annual community-wide "Back 2 School Bash" will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 20. The event will be held at C.B. Watson Elementary School at 61 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Warner Robins, Ga.

-There will be a Back to School Bash at Granny's Treasure on Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 562 N Davis in Warner Robins

If you know of any other back to school events that will take place in the central Georgia area, please send an email to news@13wmaz.com or send us a message on Facebook.

© 2018 WMAZ