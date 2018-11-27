Santa's hitching up the reindeer and mapping out his route across Central Georgia.
There are still a few weeks until Christmas, but the big guy will be warming up with some appearances in more than a dozen local Christmas parades.
Thursday, November 29
- Forsyth's Hometown Holidays Parade runs from 7-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 1
- Warner Robins’ parade begins at 10 a.m. on South Davis Drive and ends at Houston Road and Watson Boulevard.
- Byron's Christmas parade will start at 1 p.m.
- Dublin's Christmas parade starts at 2 p.m.
- Perry's parade starts at 4 p.m.
- Centerville will host its lighted Christmas parade beginning at 7 p.m. starting from Thomson Middle School
Sunday, December 2
- Main Street Macon’s annual parade starts at 4 p.m. on Cherry Street
Friday, December 7
- Cochran's Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 8
- Wrightsville's parade will begin at 11 a.m.
Sunday, December 9
- Coopers will hold its parade and tree lighting on Woods Road at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 11
- Gray will have it's Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 15
- Downtown Milledgeville's Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m.
Did we miss any? Email the information to news@13wmaz.com or comment on this story on Facebook
