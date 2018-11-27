Santa's hitching up the reindeer and mapping out his route across Central Georgia.

There are still a few weeks until Christmas, but the big guy will be warming up with some appearances in more than a dozen local Christmas parades.

Thursday, November 29

Forsyth's Hometown Holidays Parade runs from 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 1

Warner Robins’ parade begins at 10 a.m. on South Davis Drive and ends at Houston Road and Watson Boulevard.

Byron's Christmas parade will start at 1 p.m.

Dublin's Christmas parade starts at 2 p.m.

Perry's parade starts at 4 p.m.

Centerville will host its lighted Christmas parade beginning at 7 p.m. starting from Thomson Middle School

Sunday, December 2

Main Street Macon’s annual parade starts at 4 p.m. on Cherry Street

Friday, December 7

Cochran's Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 8

Wrightsville's parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Sunday, December 9

Coopers will hold its parade and tree lighting on Woods Road at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 11

Gray will have it's Christmas parade at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 15

Downtown Milledgeville's Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m.

Did we miss any? Email the information to news@13wmaz.com or comment on this story on Facebook

