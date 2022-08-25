Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend

It's Friday Eve! It's time to bring in the weekend and add some of these top Macon events to your itinerary.

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.

FRIDAY:

Macon

- If you love karaoke then head over to Reboot Retrocade and Bar on Friday for their SouthPark themed karaoke night. At their Krazy Karaoke the music starts at 9 p.m. and goes on all night. You can even dress up as your favorite character if you want!

Warner Robins

- Are you a Stranger Things super fan? Well you can test your skills at Rigby's Entertainment Complex during their trivia night. It starts at 7:30 p.m. on the patio.

SUNDAY:

Macon

- Want to tap into your creative side? You can give it a shot during free art day on Sunday at Startup Studios.

Here's how it works:

Choose a canvas (4"x4" or 3"x3") or a wood slice (Approx. 3"x3")

Startup Studios will provide acrylic colors and brushes for you to use at the studio.

Create your own unique painting.

Bring your finished piece home.

It all goes on from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

- You ready to laugh? Clockwork Comedy has a show on Sunday called Funny How? An Abstract Comedy Happening.

The show features your favorite comics from right here in Macon and across the country attempting to do their set while undergoing a series of obstacles.

Not only will you laugh but you can also enjoy the work of local artists and delicious craft beers. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the laughs go on until 10:30 p.m.

