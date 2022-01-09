Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend

First Friday is coming up and there are tons of things to do around Central Georgia this weekend.

It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community.

FRIDAY:

Macon

- If you're looking for a drink on Friday evening you can head down to Hotel Forty Five for their $5 at Forty Five special.

Both locals and visitors will be able to enjoy BBQ Pork Pizza with Jack Cheese & Pineapple or Margarita Pizza with Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes & Basil.

Don't forget the a variety of wines and beer for $5 as well. There will also be live music from 6-9 p.m.

- Want to see all the nooks and crannies of a 115+ year old theatre? Well you can this Friday as the Grand Opera House gives free backstage tours and will be opening the bar - featuring a cocktail challenge from The Grand's favorite bar manager, Nikki McKinney.

- Admission is free at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame thanks to the support of the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital!

- Want to get your art fix? Blue Collar South: Photographs of Industry premiers at Macon Arts Alliance on Friday. The gallery, by Matt Odom, is open from 4-7 p.m..

- You can keep the creativity flowing at StARTup Studios on Friday as they bring back the Pumpkin Patch in its annual exhibition and sale. The show features artwork with pumpkin themes, such as glass and ceramic pumpkins. The opening reception at 6 p.m. and finger food and house wine will be provided at the event. Beer, seltzer, and cider are for sale at the bar.



- You can enjoy more art locally at McEachern Art Center (The MAC). They are hosting the opening reception of Alexa Kleinbard's exhibition "Storm Songs," featuring paintings of ecological devastation and the beauty of the natural world. The artist will speak about the works on display at 6 p.m. followed by an informal reception in the galleries with free refreshments.

Milledgeville

-There is a lot to do this First Friday in downtown Milledgeville. You can enjoy The Scott Little Band in a live performance. Bring your chair, and enjoy live music! The Cookie Company, and over 5 organizations also geared up with games and grafts for the kids!

SATURDAY

Macon

- From 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. StARTup Studios will host a Beer Tasting Special at their craft beer bar. You can choose up to 6 beers/ciders/ seltzers from their drink menu.

- Wanna get creative this weekend? The 567 Center is offering pottery painting at Z Beans Downtown. Enjoy coffee and pastries from Z Beans while you paint. After painting your mug, it will be fired in The 567's kiln and ready to be used at home 1-2 weeks later. Finished mugs can be picked up at Z Beans. The cost is $20 and includes all supplies to paint 1 mug (refreshments must be purchased from Z Beans). The event is open to ages 10 and up (children must be accompanied by a participating adult).

To register, visit https://www.the567center.org/art-classes/ or call (478) 238-6051. The event is from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.