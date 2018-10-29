Here are some Christmas events happening in Central Georgia through the end of December. Did we miss something? Send us an email: news@13wmaz.com

Christmas Made in the South

November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., November 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon

Admission is $7, Children 12 & under are FREE!

5th annual Christmas in Dixie Marketplace

November 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

402 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire (Landing Point Plaza)

Entrance is FREE!

In a new location this year, the marketplace will have over 20 vendors for you to browse and find the perfect Christmas gift.

Holiday Open House

November 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Henry's of Bolingbroke, 6009 US Highway 41 South, Bolingbroke

Live entertainment will be there from 5 to 7 p.m.

Festival of Trees exhibit

November 8 through January 13

Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon

Museum admission required

Christmas on the Circle - Second Annual Artists Market

November 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 South Commercial Circle, Warner Robins

Entrance is FREE!

Handmade items from artists will be up for grabs.

Holiday Ladies Night Out

November 15 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Ace of Gray, 243 West Clinton Street, Gray

Mistletoe Market

November 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., November 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., November 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Georgia National Fairgrounds, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry

$5 per day or $10 for all three days

Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza

November 30 through January 4, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The light show kicks off on Nov. 30 with a live concert by Macon Pops. The lights will come on every night starting Dec. 1.

7th Street Salvage Holiday Market

November 24 starting at 10 a.m.

230 7th Street, Macon

Event is free, but they will be taking donations for local charities. Enjoy some Christmas shopping and pictures with Santa!

Jingle Fest, Hometown Holidays Parade in Forsyth

November 29 starting at 7 p.m.

Applications are due November 12

Forsyth Square

2018 Perry Georgia Christmas Parade, "A Very Perry Christmas"

December 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year they are sponsoring Houston County's Public Library branch in Perry.

Christmas on Main

December 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Street Gray, 109 James Street, Gray

Outdoor Market - Santa's Workshop

December 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Georgia Bob's Uncorked, 144 Cane River Drive, Byron

Enjoy an outdoor market, along with a Santa's workshop, pictures with Santa and a bounce house for the kids.

Perry's Festival of Trees

December 1 - December 8, times vary

Perry Welcome Center, 101 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, Perry

The event benefits the Perry Historical Society and Museum.

Santa Festival

December 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sweet Tea Cafe, 7248 Alexander Court, Macon

Breakfast with Santa will be held until 10 a.m. and needs to be reserved beforehand.

9th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

December 1 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The parade will begin at Thomson Middle School.

An Outdoor Christmas - 2018 Byron Christmas Parade

December 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Robins Regional Christmas Parade

December 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Parade will begin at Commercial Circle on South Davis Drive and end at the intersection of Houston Road and Watson Boulevard.

Bolingbroke Christmas Parade

December 1 starting at 3 p.m.

Downtown Bolingbroke

Main Street Macon Christmas Parade

December 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Downtown Macon, Cherry and Mulberry Streets

3rd Annual Elf Extravaganzalorious Day

December 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ace of Gray, 243 West Clinton Street, Gray

The kids can take a picture and participate in a scavenger hunt while you shop. There will be treat bags when you spend $25 or more.

5th Annual Holly Jolly Holiday Market

December 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macon City Auditorium, 415 First Street, Macon

Entrance is FREE!

Pick up some Christmas gifts at the 5th annual Holiday Market, hosted by Cumulus Broadcasting.

Christmas Party at Georgia Bob's Uncorked

December 15 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Georgia Bob's Uncorked, 144 Cane River Drive, Byron

Proceeds will go to charity.

Drive-Through Christmas Lights Nights

December 1-5, 9-12, 16-19, 23 and 24

The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock

$10 per car, $20 per bus

Country Christmas Nights

December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22

The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock

Admission is $8

Breakfast with Santa

December 8 and 15

The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock

Tickets are $15.95

© 2018 WMAZ