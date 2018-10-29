Here are some Christmas events happening in Central Georgia through the end of December. Did we miss something? Send us an email: news@13wmaz.com
November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., November 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon
Admission is $7, Children 12 & under are FREE!
5th annual Christmas in Dixie Marketplace
November 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
402 Georgia Highway 247 South, Bonaire (Landing Point Plaza)
Entrance is FREE!
In a new location this year, the marketplace will have over 20 vendors for you to browse and find the perfect Christmas gift.
November 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Henry's of Bolingbroke, 6009 US Highway 41 South, Bolingbroke
Live entertainment will be there from 5 to 7 p.m.
November 8 through January 13
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon
Museum admission required
Christmas on the Circle - Second Annual Artists Market
November 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days
Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 South Commercial Circle, Warner Robins
Entrance is FREE!
Handmade items from artists will be up for grabs.
November 15 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Ace of Gray, 243 West Clinton Street, Gray
November 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., November 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., November 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Georgia National Fairgrounds, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry
$5 per day or $10 for all three days
Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza
November 30 through January 4, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The light show kicks off on Nov. 30 with a live concert by Macon Pops. The lights will come on every night starting Dec. 1.
7th Street Salvage Holiday Market
November 24 starting at 10 a.m.
230 7th Street, Macon
Event is free, but they will be taking donations for local charities. Enjoy some Christmas shopping and pictures with Santa!
Jingle Fest, Hometown Holidays Parade in Forsyth
November 29 starting at 7 p.m.
Applications are due November 12
Forsyth Square
2018 Perry Georgia Christmas Parade, "A Very Perry Christmas"
December 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This year they are sponsoring Houston County's Public Library branch in Perry.
December 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Main Street Gray, 109 James Street, Gray
Outdoor Market - Santa's Workshop
December 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Georgia Bob's Uncorked, 144 Cane River Drive, Byron
Enjoy an outdoor market, along with a Santa's workshop, pictures with Santa and a bounce house for the kids.
December 1 - December 8, times vary
Perry Welcome Center, 101 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, Perry
The event benefits the Perry Historical Society and Museum.
December 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sweet Tea Cafe, 7248 Alexander Court, Macon
Breakfast with Santa will be held until 10 a.m. and needs to be reserved beforehand.
9th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade
December 1 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The parade will begin at Thomson Middle School.
An Outdoor Christmas - 2018 Byron Christmas Parade
December 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Robins Regional Christmas Parade
December 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Parade will begin at Commercial Circle on South Davis Drive and end at the intersection of Houston Road and Watson Boulevard.
December 1 starting at 3 p.m.
Downtown Bolingbroke
Main Street Macon Christmas Parade
December 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Downtown Macon, Cherry and Mulberry Streets
3rd Annual Elf Extravaganzalorious Day
December 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Ace of Gray, 243 West Clinton Street, Gray
The kids can take a picture and participate in a scavenger hunt while you shop. There will be treat bags when you spend $25 or more.
5th Annual Holly Jolly Holiday Market
December 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Macon City Auditorium, 415 First Street, Macon
Entrance is FREE!
Pick up some Christmas gifts at the 5th annual Holiday Market, hosted by Cumulus Broadcasting.
Christmas Party at Georgia Bob's Uncorked
December 15 from 5 to 10 p.m.
Georgia Bob's Uncorked, 144 Cane River Drive, Byron
Proceeds will go to charity.
Drive-Through Christmas Lights Nights
December 1-5, 9-12, 16-19, 23 and 24
The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock
$10 per car, $20 per bus
December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22
The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock
Admission is $8
December 8 and 15
The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock
Tickets are $15.95