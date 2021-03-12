Here are the temporary closures for the Macon Merry Christmas Parade

The parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street.

MACON, Ga. — The holidays are upon us and on Sunday Maconites will be bringing out their jingle bells for the Macon Merry Christmas Parade.

It will travel up Cherry Street to First Street, right onto First Street to Mulberry Street, right onto Mulberry Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard where it will end.

On Sunday, no vehicle traffic will be allowed on Mulberry Street and First Street beginning at 8:00 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m. the following streets will be blocked to all vehicle traffic according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office:

MLK Jr. Boulevard will be blocked from Walnut Street to Poplar Street.

Cherry Street will be blocked from Fifth Street to First Street.

First Street will be blocked from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street.

Mulberry Street will be blocked from First Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Signs posted “No Parking” have been placed along the parade route. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the parade route Sunday starting at 8:00 a.m. and until the parade is over.