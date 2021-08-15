Here is the 'Good News' in Central Georgia

A look back on the week that was

There is a chance to do something nice for someone in Warner Robins at Between Friends Coffee. Inside the literary-themed coffee shop, you will find a "Pay it Forward" wall where customers have left gifts of $5 or more to make a stranger’s day a little better.

The City of Perry shut down public events this month due to COVID-19 concerns, but thousands of people will gather at the state-run Georgia National Fairgrounds for a huge national bikers roundup.

If you were in college anytime between March of 2020 and now -- it's safe to say that things were different. As guidelines are starting to loosen up, schools are preparing to welcome students to campus safely, but make sure they still get that college experience that has been missing this past year.

Country music star Martina McBride visited Macon to put on a show Thursday night. The show started around 8 p.m. at the Macon City Auditorium. The auditorium did put COVID-19 protocols in place.

Central Georgians can contribute to a great cause while having fun at the casino. Saturday, the United in Pink Charity Organization will host their 11th annual "Pink Vegas" fundraiser at the Idle Hour Country Club at 7 p.m.