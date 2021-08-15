x
Here is the 'Good News' in Central Georgia

A look back on the week that was

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'A chain of love': Pay it forward at Between Friends Coffee Shop in Warner Robins

There is a chance to do something nice for someone in Warner Robins at Between Friends Coffee. Inside the literary-themed coffee shop, you will find a "Pay it Forward" wall where customers have left gifts of $5 or more to make a stranger’s day a little better.

2. Perry fairgrounds expecting thousands for national biker roundup

The City of Perry shut down public events this month due to COVID-19 concerns, but thousands of people will gather at the state-run Georgia National Fairgrounds for a huge national bikers roundup.

3. 'Excited for the normalcy': Mercer University prepares for incoming class

If you were in college anytime between March of 2020 and now -- it's safe to say that things were different. As guidelines are starting to loosen up, schools are preparing to welcome students to campus safely, but make sure they still get that college experience that has been missing this past year.

4. Macon concertgoers enjoy safe, socially-distanced show by country music star Martina McBride

Country music star Martina McBride visited Macon to put on a show Thursday night. The show started around 8 p.m. at the Macon City Auditorium. The auditorium did put COVID-19 protocols in place.

5. Central Georgia's United in Pink to host Vegas charity fundraiser Saturday

Central Georgians can contribute to a great cause while having fun at the casino. Saturday, the United in Pink Charity Organization will host their 11th annual "Pink Vegas" fundraiser at the Idle Hour Country Club at 7 p.m.

6. Hands of Grace Medical Ministry provides care for homeless community

Today, the Hands of Grace Medical Ministry worked to provide free services for the homeless in Macon. The ministry works to offer free medical care to the uninsured and underserved residents of Houston County and the surrounding area.

 