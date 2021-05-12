Here is the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia Nov. 29-Dec. 5

A look back on the week that was!

A Macon home just went on the market and it’s got a lot of WOW factor both inside and out. In fact, it’s attracting attention around the United States.1386 Waverland Drive may look like a nice house on the outside, but once you walk in, the beauty is bountiful. The 16,000-square-foot home is lined with green marble floors.

To you it might be a few quarters or the change from a $5 bill, but one woman says you have no idea what a donation means for countless people, including herself. Phyllis Burchett raised her family in West Virginia.

Each week, 13WMAZ Junior Journalists travel all over Central Georgia honoring educators who bring out the best in their students. This week, Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford, Jr. went to Pulaksi County Elementary School.

Macon's historic Douglass Theatre is celebrating its 100th birthday! The Douglass hosted icons like Little Richard, Otis Redding and James Brown in their early days. Throughout this month, they are hosting events like free holiday movies, music and food.

You see it all the time on social media -- the heart-wrenching grieving process we do when we lose a pet. We take that in stride when we sign up to bring an animal into our lives. Chris and Julie Cochran just rescued a bloodhound named Darby.