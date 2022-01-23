Here is the 'Good News' happening all across Central Georgia Jan. 17-23

A look back on the week that was!

People in Ivey have been trying to rebuild Lake Tchukolako for nearly two years after a dam failure left them high and dry. Some people blame the leadership of the property owner's association for slowing down progress on the lake. Now, folks in Ivey hope a fresh start begins at the ballot box.

Let the party continue for the 2021 Georgia Football National Championship. Saturday, Dawg Nation held a parade and ceremony for the team and fans in Athens, and Tuesday, another breakout is on and popping for one of Central Georgia's own in Travon Walker, who was an important part of that elite Bulldog defense.

It has been a long road home for a Warner Robins woman battling COVID-19. Her family says she died twice after suffering major complications. Now, she's back at home and welcomed in by her neighbors.

The Macon Little Theatre first popped up back in 1934 at the corner of Riverside Drive and First Street. 85 years later, the man running the show is bringing a Hollywood quality to the productions. J.P. Haynie is the artistic director at Macon Little Theatre. He practically grew up in the building, was reciting lines as a toddler, and met his wife on stage.

A new Indian restaurant in Macon is cooking up some of your favorite authentic recipes. Bombay Curry co-owner Mohammad Jewel says he and his business partners decided to open in Macon after previously being in Atlanta.