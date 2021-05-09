Here is the 'Good News' August 30-September 5

A look back on the week that was!

Folks gathered Monday to honor some of Macon’s greatest pioneers. As part of National Black Business Month, Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs held its first Pioneer Awards at the Tubman Museum.

A lot of people usually need a pick-me-up in the afternoon and turn to coffee, but what do you do if you live somewhere without a coffee shop? Well, there's a new mobile coffee truck visiting parking lots in Hawkinsville to bring you that caffeine buzz.

A group of Bibb County firefighters are moving up the ranks. Thursday morning, city leaders, families, and friends gathered at the Macon-Bibb Fire Station headquarters as 10 firefighters received promotions.

Hunters across Georgia add about $977 million to the state’s economy. Dove season kicks it all off and it’s always the first Saturday of every September. This year, hunters will get a little break from mother nature when they take aim at the birds.

These days, we hear of lots of folks turning 100. It seems like it's not such a huge event anymore -- unless you visit Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville. There, they have not one, not two, but three, plus another person that's 102. They are quite a gang.