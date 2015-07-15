As dog flu continues spread here is what you need to know to keep your pet safe

Doctor Vernard Hodges at Critter Fixers Vet Hospital says pet owners should take this seriously.

BYRON, Ga. — Flu season can be "ruff" on humans.

While it is important to be cautious about catching it yourself, make sure to also be on the lookout for canine influenza in your four legged loved ones.

Roman is more than a dog in Isaac Munguia's family. He is a friends forever and an extra addition to the family

"He means a lot to us," Munguia said.

Munguia welcomed Roman into the family not long after he was born.

"He was born November 8 and he was a Christmas present. He is a new addition to our family and he is very, very smart," Munguia said.

Roman recently received several vaccines including for a virus that's hitting dogs across the U.S.-- canine influenza.

"There is a flu virus going around for the dog, so that's why we chose to vaccinate him for the day," Munguia said.

"With canine flu, your animal could possibly die because you get secondary respiratory infection and secondary bronco pneumonia," he said.

Hodges says it spreads from dog to dog by contact.

"It can be on fomites or different types of things you pass around, but the biggest thing is the coughing and sneezing. You get the respiratory droplets it's really easy to spread from dog to dog," Hodges said.

The virus originated from horses and is not known to impact humans.

There is hope to keep our four legged loved ones safe.

"There is a vaccine for canine flu. There is two different strands and the vaccine covers both. So, if you're going to have your dog boarded, or having your dog out playing or around other dogs I definitely recommend you get your dog vaccinated," Hodges said.