Here the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia May 2-8

A look back at the week that was!

If you could not get to downtown Macon to see the movie musical filming of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, you will soon be able to see the stage version that inspired it at Theatre Macon. Artistic Director Richard Frazier says it was kismet the theatre was able to put on the production around the same time filming was wrapping up in Macon.

In honor of National Teacher Day, we're celebrating the passionate people who make learning possible. 13WMAZ photojournalist B.J. Patterson went around to some Central Georgia schools to ask teachers, "Why do you teach?"

Forsyth's Taco Week is underway and 10 restaurants are battling it out to see who has the best taco creation! Rebecca Stone is the president and CEO of the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and says they held the event last year because people were eager to get out after being on lockdown.

Principals at two schools are teaming up to help the Houston County Sharks! It's something the Pandas and Bulldogs have been working on for the last few months. The Houston County Sharks are an adapted sports team for Georgia children. They compete in three sports: wheelchair handball, basketball, and football.

We enjoy coming to work everyday and working with our coworkers, but imagine if a coworker was also your family member. That's the case for a duo at Piedmont Macon. While one is coming in for their shift, the other is coming out. Marsha and Britt Wilson are both nursing supervisors at Piedmont Macon Medical, but they have something else in common.