The ABC Women's Clinic is expanding, and they'll be able to serve more women in their 13-county region, free of charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin women's health clinic encourages pregnant women to consider alternatives besides abortion, and they say recent court rulings won't change their mission.

The ABC Women's Clinic is expanding, and they'll be able to serve more women in their 13-county region, free of charge.

Sara Kolbie, a city council member for the City of Dublin and a mom, says she likes that the clinic gives women options

"I think that's the biggest thing that people need to know, that there are different choices that they have available to them, and that there is support for them no matter what they choose," Kolbie said.

Christina Colter, the CEO of A Better Choice Clinic, says right now, the clinic serves around 230 people a year.

"We're here to love the women in our community and to help them," Colter said.

Some of the services the clinic provides includes ultrasound confirmation, urine pregnancy testing, and options consultations, including options about abortion procedures.

"We're not here to tell anybody what they should or shouldn't do. We're here to simply give truthful, accurate, information so women can make a truly informed decision about what they're going to do," Colter said.

"Seeking just knowledge. Women want to know things like, 'How far along am I?' 'I think that I might have an STD,'" Kolbie said.

With the new addition slated to be complete in October they'll have double the space to serve patients.

"At some point next year, we're going to be adding services to what we already do, and we're going to begin doing extensive STD testing, as well as treatment. That will be for women and their partners," Colter said.

With the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

"We know that, that's going to make some women more desperate to quickly find out if they are indeed pregnant so that they know what their next step is. We are going to continue being here for those women," Colter said.

"Having that opportunity in the community to make an appointment to deal with the situation is a great opportunity," Kolbie said.