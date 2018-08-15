The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex announced Wednesday that they want to hire 1,200 people in 12 months.

They are looking for engineers as well as people skilled in electronics mechanics, sheet metal mechanics, painting, aircraft mechanics, information technology and computer science

The Complex currently employs 7,200 personnel who maintain and repair aircrafts, as well as develop software.

Robins Air Force Base as a whole employs more than 22,000 personnel, as of 2017.

The base contributed more than $2 billion to the state's economy, according to their 2017 economic impact statement. That's an $11 million increase from 2016.

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit www.workatrobins.com for more information.

for more information. The Complex also recommends visiting www.USAJobs.gov to keep updated on the application process and job postings.

to keep updated on the application process and job postings. Resumes can also be emailed to wralc.recruitment@us.af.mil

