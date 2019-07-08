MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon are championship bound, and game one of the finals takes place this week on home turf.

The Bacon will face off against the Morehead City Marlins starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Luther Williams Field.

RELATED: Yes, you did see Kevin Bacon wearing a Macon Bacon hat on Instagram

The team says this will be their only home game in the series.

There will be $3 canned beers, $4 20-ounce draft beers, and $5 liquor drinks.

They also have a $40 'Subway Friends and Family Deal' going on, which includes four tickets, four team hats, four Subway Fresh Value Meals, and bowling at Pin Strikes on Sheraton Drive.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

RELATED: Macon Bacon Heading to League Championship