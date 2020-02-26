MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the grand opening in Warner Robins.

Central Georgia’s latest location of Chicken Salad Chick opens on Bass Road next Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and the restaurant is celebrating with free food and specials.

Here’s what you can expect on each day of the week:

Wednesday, March 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. *Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year*

Thursday, March 5 -- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich redeemable on the next visit.

Friday, March 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Saturday, March 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The new location is at 1676 Bass Road and will be open from Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. after the grand opening.

