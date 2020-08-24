'If you see it, send it': Here's how to share news you see through the 13WMAZ app

You can now share photos and videos of news spotted in your neighborhood right in the 13WMAZ app through a new feature called "Near Me."

Have you ever secretly wanted to be a reporter? Well now we are giving you an opportunity to help us make the news!

A new feature in the 13WMAZ app, called "Near Me," allows you to be a citizen journalist and send us tips, photos and videos from your community directly to our team.

If you're out and about and you see news near you, just open the app and send it in.

Storms or storm damage spotted in your area that you want to let us know about? Take a picture or video and submit it to us.

Out and about running errands and you see something unusual you think other people should know about? Snap a pic and send it in through the app.

Do you have a question that you think we should VERIFY, or do you want to tell us about something you think we should be covering? Record a video for us and upload it on the app.

How do I submit content?

First, make sure you have the most recent version of the 13WMAZ app downloaded on your phone. If you have not updated recently, you may need to do a quick update in the app store to see the new feature.

Next, open the app and click the button that says "Near Me" on the bottom of your screen. Once you're there, just click the orange button in the upper left corner that says “Share with us.”

You can upload up to three photos or one video at a time, and you can take an original photo/video or upload one directly from your camera roll.

Give your photo or video a brief title (ex: Storm damage in Perry), share your full name -- so we know who to credit online and on-air -- along with your email and tag the location where you took the photo.

Hit submit, and once you see "success" pop up, your news has reached our team for us to review.

Where can I see photos and videos that I submit?

The 13WMAZ team will review all submissions, and once they are approved, they will be live in our app.

They may also be used online or in our broadcasts, so stay tuned for a shout out!

