Operation Back to School has kicked off this year and is gathering much-needed school supplies to help families who could use some assistance.
Items needed include: spiral notebooks, No. 2 pencils, black, blue and red pens, crayons, highlighters, white glue, 3x5 index cards, pencil bags/boxes, rulers and tabbed dividers.
The operation -- sponsored by 13WMAZ, Walmart, and Robins Federal Credit Union -- will collect the supplies at the following Walmart locations between July 26 and August 5:
Macon
6020 Harrison Road
1401 Gray Hwy
5955 Zebulon Road
Warner Robins:
2720 Watson Boulevard
502 Booth Road
Forsyth
180 N. Lee St.
Perry:
1009 Saint Patrick's Drive
Milledgeville
2592 North Columbia St.
Dublin
2423 US Highway 80 W
Eastman
1099 Indian Drive