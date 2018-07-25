Operation Back to School has kicked off this year and is gathering much-needed school supplies to help families who could use some assistance.

Items needed include: spiral notebooks, No. 2 pencils, black, blue and red pens, crayons, highlighters, white glue, 3x5 index cards, pencil bags/boxes, rulers and tabbed dividers.

The operation -- sponsored by 13WMAZ, Walmart, and Robins Federal Credit Union -- will collect the supplies at the following Walmart locations between July 26 and August 5:

Macon

6020 Harrison Road

1401 Gray Hwy

5955 Zebulon Road

Warner Robins:

2720 Watson Boulevard

502 Booth Road

Forsyth

180 N. Lee St.

Perry:

1009 Saint Patrick's Drive

Milledgeville

2592 North Columbia St.

Dublin

2423 US Highway 80 W

Eastman

1099 Indian Drive

