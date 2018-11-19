With the holiday season in full swing, some families don't know where they're getting their next meal from.

We need your help to make their holiday season just as special.

WHAT IS 'STUFF THE TRUCK?'

On December 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., we'll be teaming up with three other media organizations to fill three whole semi-trucks full of food items for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

13WMAZ along with Georgia Public Broadcasting Macon, Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism and The Telegraph are working together to collect donations at three Wal-Mart locations in Central Georgia.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

On December 6 started at 6 a.m., we want YOU to bring your canned goods and other non-perishable food items to one of the semi-trucks at these Wal-Mart locations:

Zebulon Road in Macon

Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins/Centerville

Columbia Street in Milledgeville

WHY?

The 13WMAZ crew as well as partners from GPB Macon, The Telegraph and the CCJ will be out volunteering at these locations all day, because we want to help give back to the community we tell stories about.

So join us on December 6 and help us Stuff the Truck!

