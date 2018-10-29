UPDATE: President Donald Trump's visit to Macon has now been officially confirmed by the White House.

He will be coming to Macon to campaign with Brian Kemp -- the Republican candidate for governor.

He will be at the North Hangar of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport at 100 East Dr. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event begins at 4 p.m.

If you are planning on attending, you can register for up to 2 tickets per phone number.

