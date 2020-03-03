FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Do you want to work at Georgia's first-ever Buc-ee's?

If you have that beaver fever, the popular convenience store and gas station is hiring for the new location coming to Russell Parkway.

Right now, the store is looking for managerial positions, according to their website.

Current job listings include Warehouse Manager, Cleaning and Maintenance Manager, Food Service Manager, Assistant General Manager, and General Manager.

The store as a whole will bring over 200 jobs to the area.

The Texas-based company prides themselves on their fresh food selection, especially their smoked brisket and different varieties of jerky. They're also known for their pristine restrooms.

Buc-ee's plans to open the Russell Parkway location before Thanksgiving of this year, the company announced at their November 2019 groundbreaking.

If this sounds like it's right up your alley, or beaver lodge, then click here to apply .

