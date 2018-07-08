School is back in session, which means it’s time for My Teacher is Tops to start back up.

But there are a few guidelines before we can pick our weekly winners.

Junior Journalist Ellie Ruth Mullis went on a trip down memory lane with the 13WMAZ morning show team as they shared their top teachers.

"My favorite teacher, if I had to pick, was Mr. Harrison. He was my English teacher my sophomore through senior year of high school," said co-anchor Karli Barnett.

Morning meteorologist Hunter Williams chose a language teacher too.

"I'd say that my favorite teacher was my high school French teacher, Ms. Laird," Williams said.

Morning show co-anchor Katelyn Heck remembers the teacher who always encouraged her on her school broadcast.

“The person who really stands out was when I was in 6th and 7th grade back at Feagin Mill; his name was Mr. Avery [and] he taught our elective class," said Heck.

Some educators help us write our stories more than others.

"Thank you so much for believing in me all the way back then, that little shy sixth grader, not knowing what she wanted to do and for really pushing me," Heck said.

For Karli, a lesson her favorite teacher taught her is still with her.

"He really instilled in me that love of reading and writing, and that's what I carry with me in my job today," Barnett said.

"I was pretty shy in middle school and high school and her class was the first class that I ever felt that I could actually speak up in," Williams explained.

Now, we want to hear your stories, by submitting letters to My Teacher is Tops!

We love lots of colors, but most importantly, we look for neat handwriting, a touching story, and one full page.

Just as there are qualifications, one thing will automatically disqualify your letter.

Typing, rather than writing a letter by hand, will put your letter in the "no" pile.

Once your one-page hand-written letter bragging about your teacher is done, send it to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31210

Remember, neatness counts!

© 2018 WMAZ