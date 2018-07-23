This weekend is Bragg Jam’s concert crawl and several downtown Macon streets will be closed to drivers.

A news release on Monday also announced a ‘parking holiday,’ in which concertgoers will not be required to pay to park downtown on Saturday, July 28.

The street closures are likely what people will need to be aware of beforehand so they can find an alternate route.

They are as follows:

Cherry Street Plaza (Cherry from MLK to Fifth) from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Cherry St from Second St to MLK from noon to 3 a.m.

Third St from Mulberry to Cherry from noon to 3 a.m.

Second St from Mulberry to Poplar from noon to 3 a.m.

There will also be shuttles for attendees on Saturday that run from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

They will be running from Margarita’s on Bowman Road to the Intersection of Mulberry and Third St.

A second shuttle will be running from the Payne Mill Village Antique Mall on Rose Avenue to Mulberry and Third St.

To view the full lineup or to purchase tickets, click here.

