Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

A look back on the week that was!

One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.

Fatima Tiozang Sappi started jotting down a story in her notebook when she was 13 years old. She's a sophomore at Howard High School, and she already has her first book published. She said she always loved reading, and she said the Accelerated Readers Program at Bibb County Schools helped her read more.

It's a court run by teens, for teens. The city of Dublin started the first teen court in Georgia 25 years ago, and since then, they've helped more than 700 teens get back on the right track. Johniah Boston started in the program five years ago. Now, she serves as a student lawyer for teen court. "We don't punish people, we just help them to regain their future back," Boston said.

Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year. As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand. Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two.

The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people.

A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns. It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative. Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults, and parents in the south Macon area to the resources they say are needed. At the event, there were table stations where people could learn how to get their criminal records expunged.

Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. The college says "Gives Day" is the largest community service project in Baldwin county.