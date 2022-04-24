Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia April 18-24

A look back on the week that was!

Dodge County is making history with its fire department in several ways. Scotty Whitten is coming up on his two-year anniversary as Eastman's first Black fire chief.

A nonprofit for the homeless in Warner Robins is enjoying a special gift they got on Easter. We went to Houston County to see how they plan to use the donation to improve lives. The nonprofit organization started in 2020. So far, they've served more than 3,000 homeless people throughout Central Georgia.

Downtown Macon is no longer decked out in pink, but the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival brought in lots of green for the Macon-Bibb County economy. For four years, William 'Mike' Seekins has run Famous Mike's in downtown Macon. He's a Macon lifer.

For those who are interested in Dungeons and Dragons, Pokemon or even Mortal Kombat, there is place just for you. Atomic Gaming is a new business where customers can come in, pay for how long they want to stay, and play! They have tons of games to play on different systems like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles.

Two Mercer alumni are trying to help in the Ukraine crisis by getting African college students safely out of the war-torn country. Macire Aribot and Nassim Ashford founded NoirUnited International, a non-governmental organization. Their focus is to help marginalized people by creating development solutions for their countries.