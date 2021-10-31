Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: October 25-31

A look back on the week that was!

An Atlanta-based law firm presented a check to the Tubman African American Museum in downtown Macon Tuesday. The Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck presented a check of over $36,000 to the Tubman Museum.

The Bibb County School District is helping students get a head-start in what could be their future career field. Creativity has been Zari Cole's strong suit since she was a little girl.

Throughout the month, we've been highlighting ways people have raised money for more research and treatments for breast cancer as well as telling stories about survivors of the disease. One of those survivors is a Baldwin County woman who celebrates Halloween in a big way.

My Teacher is Tops is back for another school year, and this week we are honoring 7th grade teacher Emily Hauesler at Bleckley County Middle School. Hauesler has been teaching for three and a half years. Currently, she teaches language arts at Bleckley County Middle.

Thursday was "Lights on After School" Day, and students, teachers, and parents in the Bibb County School District and all around the world are celebrating. They're doing this to highlight the achievements of their students and to bring attention to the need for after-school programs.